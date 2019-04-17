More than 150 artworks selected from over 1300 submissions to Wildlife Artist of the Year from across 56 countries will be exhibited at the Mall Galleries, London, in the UK, from May 29 until June 2. This is part of the internationally-renowned David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation (DSWF) Wildlife Artist of the Year competition which brings together artists and art-lovers from around the world to celebrate the planet’s diverse wildlife through exciting and dynamic art.

After many hours of discussion and deliberation, the panel of judges managed to whittle down the 1300 submissions to 156 artworks that will be exhibited.

The DSWF Wildlife Artist of the Year competition showcases the beauty and drama of the natural world, supporting some of the most exciting wildlife artists, and raising awareness and funds to protect endangered species.

This year, organisers have introduced a new “Human Impact” category sponsored by Art Discount (https://artdiscount.co.uk/).

This category is open exclusively to young artists aged between 17 and 25, and engages the next generation of conservationists and wildlife artists to create dramatic and political pieces that demonstrate the consequences human activity has had on Earth’s wildlife.

A panel of judges was specially selected to consider the works submitted in “Human Impact” and included Stephen Rew, Wales-based wildlife sculptor and painter, Martin Aveling, artist specialising in animal drawings in pastel, Amanda Couch, senior lecturer at the University for the Creative Arts in Farnham, and Emily Lamb, David Shepherd’s granddaughter and renowned wildlife artist.

Couch said: “The category is so relevant to our current situation; young people are clearly thinking deeply about our impact on the environment.

“The works that stood out for me were where the artists depict or embody our human relationship with nature not as something separate from us, but within which we are entangled.”

The winner of “Human Impact” will be announced, along with the six other category winners and overall competition winner, at the Private View on Tuesday, May28.

CAPE TIMES