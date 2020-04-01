16 suspects held in Cape Town CBD for breaking into businesses

Cape Town – The lockdown has not deterred criminals in the CBD, with 16 suspects being arrested. The alleged crimes were sporadic and opportunistic and occurred in various precincts – such as Bob’s Bar, Harrington’s, Revelas Fisheries and Liny’s Baby shop – said Cape Town Central City Improvement District safety and security manager Mo Hendricks. In the biggest arrest, public safety officers swooped on seven suspects at Liny’s Baby Shop, on the corner of Plein and Strand streets, near Cape Town station at 10.35am on Sunday. Three suspects were also arrested on Sunday for breaking into Revelas Fisheries in Long Street, with another two arrested for a house break-in on the corner of Buitengracht and Wale streets. In an incident inside the alley next to Bob’s Bar in Constitution Street on Saturday evening, three suspects tried to escape after being spotted by a CCID public safety officer

“Three suspects disappeared inside the premises and the steel door was closed from the inside. Two of them then tried to escape by jumping from the top of the door, but they were apprehended by CCID officers," said CCID night manager TJ Jenkins.

"The third suspect was thought to have remained inside the building. When I arrived on the scene at 18h45, I requested assistance from SAPS and informed the business owners of Harrington’s and Bob’s Bar respectively of the incident, so that we could search for the third suspect inside their premises.

"It was then discovered that alcohol to the value of R9 000 had been stolen from Bob’s Bar. The third suspect was never found.

"We believe he escaped over the rooftops and jumped down into Canterbury Street. The other suspects were arrested and cases of theft opened against them.”

Two suspects were also arrested for being in the possession of implements used to break into cars.

“We will not tolerate criminal activity in the CBD during the lockdown while our nation is trying to combat the coronavirus crisis," said Hendricks.

"Criminals need to know that they will be caught and brought to book. We have 300 public safety officers working shifts 24/7, and they have been briefed and know what to look out for.”

