File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Traffic Service (134) and Metro Police Department (35) arrested 169 suspects during special operations in the past week and issued 2 532 fines for traffic and by-law offences. The sustainable warrant operation yielded another week of positive results, with 68 arrests for outstanding warrants, 756 warrants served and 69 motorists let off on a warning, the City said in a statement on Monday.

"These figures show that the City is serious about road safety enforcement and to bring offenders, including habitual offenders, to book.

"It's only through our renewed drive to arrest suspects for outstanding warrants that we can get one step closer to ensuring successful prosecutions,’ said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

Various roadblocks throughout the city saw the arrest of 75 motorists for driving under the influence. In some instances, these offences led to aggravating circumstances such as reckless and negligent driving as suspects tried to avoid arrest and flee the scene.

"We urge road users to keep safety top of mind at all times, particularly over the school holidays, whether they’re taking road trips or driving in the suburbs.

"Pedestrians should also excise caution when crossing roads. Whether you are walking or cycling, reflective clothing should be a priority as it increases visibility on our roads,’ added Smith.

The City’s Metro Police Department also made numerous arrests for possession of drugs and dangerous weapons, malicious damage to property and possession of stolen property.

"On Thursday, the wheels came off for the occupants of a vehicle after officers on patrol in Site C, Khayelitsha, spotted a gold-coloured Kia Rio without number plates.

"They instructed the driver to stop and a test of the chassis number revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen earlier this month in Langa.

"The driver and his five passengers were arrested as no one could account for who the vehicle owner was. The suspects, aged between 18 and 28, were detained at Khayelitsha SAPS."

Also on the roads, officers assisted 31 motorists who experienced mechanical problems along the N2 and R300.

"This remains an area of concern for us, because any stranded motorist is vulnerable to attack, but particularly on the N2 and R300.

"We understand that mechanical trouble can strike at any time, but I urge motorists to please always check that their vehicles are mechanically sound and that they have enough fuel and to refrain from driving on these highways if they are unsure that their vehicles will get them to their destination," said Smith.

Cape Times