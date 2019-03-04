Photo: Facebook / Cancer Association of South Africa

Cape Town – Organisers of the 16th annual Cansa Shavathon have hailed this year’s event a success after the Shavathon spirit filled some of the country's shopping centres at the weekend. The event by the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) is known as a fun initiative for cancer patients, survivors and participants.

The initiative was started to embrace solidarity or support for cancer patients.

It is aimed at creating awareness for the public to participate and support cancer patients and survivors by shaving, colouring hair or paying a bailout fee in order to raise much-needed funds to be donated to Cansa in the fight against cancer.

Cansa said thousands of South Africans are diagnosed with cancer every year. Hair loss as a side-effect of treatment is something many cancer patients struggle with.

Cansa relies on human-hair donations as well as financial contributions. The wigs that are made by the organisation are distributed via wig banks.

Of those, about 200 are donated to cancer survivors under the age of 18.

Cansa marketing and communications manager Lucy Balona said: “It has been overall satisfying and we’re grateful for the contribution by malls and shopping centres who gave space for free.

“We also appreciate the service by many volunteers who gave of their time and talent so freely. And most of all, a bit thank you to all those who came out and supported events countrywide.

“There were so many stories shared of people affected and there was a great vibe at most events.”

It’s not too late to open an online fundraising page of your own.

Those who have raised the most funds will be determined on March 31, and their names will be announced next month.

So there’s still lots of time to bring in donations towards your Shavathon participation and to win some amazing prizes.

Members who wish to donate can visit the Cansa website (www.cansa.org.za) and click under the Shavathon donations.

Cansa’s head of sustainability, Maria Scholtz, said: “While the words ‘colouring’ and ‘hope’ might not be top of mind when thinking about cancer, Cansa emphasises that a diagnosis is no longer a death sentence.

“More people are living beyond cancer, and they need a public show of support to encourage them to keep fighting and adapting to living with the side-effects of treatment."

Cape Times