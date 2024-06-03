17 fishermen rescued near Hout Bay after mechanical failure

Seventeen fishermen were rescued after their vessel took on water and suffered mechanical failure near Hout Bay. The incident comes after 11 fishermen were presumed dead after their deep-sea trawl vessel sank about 350m into the ocean on May 17. In the latest incident just before 9.30pm on Thursday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Hout Bay duty crew was activated after the NSRI Emergency Operations Centre intercepted a distress VHF marine radio call from a fishing vessel reported to have taken on water three nautical miles offshore of Duiker Island, Hout Bay.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the Telkom Maritime Radio Services broadcast a Mayday relay VHF marine radio communications to all vessels in the area to respond to assist. “It was determined that there were 17 fishermen on board the casualty fishing vessel, a 28m steel hull longline fishing trawler. They were taking water but maintained structural and navigational integrity, however with their motors cutting out before being restarted and then cutting out again, at intervals. At times she was adrift and at times she was under way. “The local fishing vessel Lucerne, that had diverted to assist, reached the casualty vessel. We believe they rafted alongside as a precaution and at times they were able to release the rafting when, at times, the casualty fishing vessel crew managed to get her motors running,” said Lambinon.

Lambinon said Transnet National Ports Authority Port of Table Bay Port Control, WC Government Health EMS Metro Control, police and other services were alerted. “It was reported, in communications with Telkom Maritime Radio Services, that the skipper and crew of the casualty fishing vessel had managed to get their motors running and as a precaution the skipper headed his vessel out to sea – away from land – to give them added drift time in case the motors cut out again. They reported that they had stemmed the ingress of water. “The NSRI Table Bay rescue craft launched and was making her way to rendezvous with the casualty fishing vessel to join the Good Samaritan fishing vessel that was on scene,” said Lambinon.