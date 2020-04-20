17 Manenberg residents angered by arrest to appear in court over alleged violence

Cape Town – Police have arrested 17 suspects between the ages of 16 and 46 for public violence in Manenberg while they were loading a suspect, believed to be a gang member, into a SAPS van. Members of the Anti Gang Unit, the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement and Traffic Services had just arrested a 23-year-old suspect for possession of drugs in Thames Walk on Saturday afternoon when residents turned on the forces, Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said. Their vehicles were pelted with stones, with five Traffic Services and Law Enforcement vehicles being damaged in the process. Warning shots were fired as police dispersed the crowd and the 17 suspects, which is alleged to include gang members, are expected to appear in court soon. They will also be charged under the Disaster Management Act for violating the lockdown regulations. "An appeal is made to communities that attacks on police will not be tolerated. Those who engage in such unlawful conduct will face the full might of the law.

"More operations are set to continue in the area in an effort to create safety and calm," Potelwa said.

In Atlantis, police arrested four suspects – aged 21, 25, 27 and 31 – after they had all been linked to a few cases of the buying and selling of stolen goods to the value of about R50 000.

Many stolen items were found inside dwellings that can be linked to several theft out of motor vehicle cases in the Atlantis area, police said.





"One of the suspects was recently arrested and positively identified by witnesses, which paved the way for the other arrests and findings of the stolen items.





"Some of the items recovered have already been identified by the lawful owners and Atlantis SAPS has contacted more complainants of other cases to find more linkages."





The suspects are due to appear in the Atlantis Magistrate's Court today.

Cape Times







