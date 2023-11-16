A 17-year-old Zisukhanyo Secondary School learner is expected to appear in court on Friday in connection with the murder of a fellow learner in a suspected revenge attack.

The 19-year-old learner was stabbed in the neck and died inside the school premises in Samora Machel on Wednesday at about 7.40am. The suspected killer was arrested on Thursday.

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said this incident could be an act of revenge.

“I can sadly confirm that a Grade 11 learner succumbed to his injuries after being stabbed in the neck by a Grade 10 learner Wednesday morning. The incident followed another incident the previous day, in which the Grade 11 learner had allegedly stabbed the Grade 10 learner in the cheek after school in the community. It is unclear what the fight was about and the motive for this incident. Unfortunately, the Grade 10 learner approached the Grade 11 learner Wednesday morning and after a few words were said, he took out a knife (allegedly) and stabbed him in the neck.”