A 17-year-old Zisukhanyo Secondary School learner is expected to appear in court on Friday in connection with the murder of a fellow learner in a suspected revenge attack.
The 19-year-old learner was stabbed in the neck and died inside the school premises in Samora Machel on Wednesday at about 7.40am. The suspected killer was arrested on Thursday.
Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said this incident could be an act of revenge.
“I can sadly confirm that a Grade 11 learner succumbed to his injuries after being stabbed in the neck by a Grade 10 learner Wednesday morning. The incident followed another incident the previous day, in which the Grade 11 learner had allegedly stabbed the Grade 10 learner in the cheek after school in the community. It is unclear what the fight was about and the motive for this incident. Unfortunately, the Grade 10 learner approached the Grade 11 learner Wednesday morning and after a few words were said, he took out a knife (allegedly) and stabbed him in the neck.”
She said the paramedics were called but unfortunately the learner died.
“The WCED immediately sent officials to the school to provide support and counselling. The alleged perpetrator had fled the scene. This is an SAPS investigation. Our condolences to the family, friends and the school community. This is a tragic case all round, with one child fatally wounded, and another child to face criminal charges,” said Hammond.
Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Samora Machel police are investigating a murder.
“Upon arrival at a local institute of learning in Harry Gwala Street at around 7.40am, they found the body of a 19-year-old male who sustained a stab wound to his neck. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.
“The suspect fled the scene and was later arrested. The motive of this attack is now the subject of a police investigation,” said Swartbooi.
The school refused to comment on this incident.
Cape Times