17-year-old Ryder Kossatz remains missing at Llandudno Beach

The family of 17-year-old Ryder Kossatz, who went missing in the surf at Llandudno Beach on Wednesday, have extended their gratitude for the support received from the public while their son remains missing. A search headed by the police’s dive unit for Ryder was ongoing on Thursday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said their Hout Bay crew, together with NSRI Bakoven duty crew, were activated on August 9 following eye-witness reports of the teenager caught in rip currents after being swept off rocks on the shoreline below the Llandudno, Sandy Bay parking area. Rescue swimmers responded directly to the scene while NSRI rescue craft were launched and SAPS and the provincial ambulance were activated. EMS Metro Control also activated the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter.

“On arrival on the scene, an extensive search commenced for the 17-year-old local male who was last seen in heavy sea surf approximately 300m to 400m offshore,” the NSRI said. “It appears he had been in shallow surf on rocks on the shoreline with friends when reportedly a wave may have swept him off his feet and we believe he had attempted to swim with sea currents to escape the rocky shoreline. “Despite an extensive sea, air and shoreline search there remained no sign of the teenager.

“The police dive unit was activated and accompanied by the EMS rescue squad drone unit, Hout Bay police and NSRI, an extensive search using a rescue drone, with a FLIR (thermal imaging camera technology), and shoreline patrols were continued into the night but there remains no sign of the missing teenager. “Thoughts are with the family and friends of Kossatz in this difficult time,” said the NSRI. The family have requested privacy as the search continues.