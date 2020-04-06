18 more coronavirus cases in the Western Cape

Cape Town – The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape has increased to 464 from 446 the previous day. Two people have died from the coronavirus in the province – the first to have died was Madeleine van Wyk, 48, from Durbanville, followed by Kuslum Cassiem, 81, from the Bo-Kaap, who died on Saturday evening. Of the 11 people in South Africa who have died from the coronavirus, seven are from KwaZulu-Natal. Gauteng has the highest number of cases with 704, which includes one death. "As at 12h00 on 05 April 2020, we have 20 people admitted to hospital for Covid-19, with nine receiving care in ICU," Premier Alan Winde said in a statement yesterday. "As we all strive to stop the spread of the coronavirus by staying at home and abiding by the lockdown, let’s have in our minds the lives we will each save if we all work together.

"We are staying home for ourselves, our family and friends, our children, our grandmas and grandpas, for the healthcare workers who are facing this virus head on and need our help to flatten the curve, and for our fellow men and women across South Africa."

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said: "With cases of Covid-19 spreading throughout the province, doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers are on the frontlines of the pandemic as they care for these patients in our hospitals. The best way we can thank them is by staying home.

“Our medical students are also pitching in to provide coronavirus education on the phone. They are facing enormous challenges, yet they are responding with courage, resolve and professionalism. Their dedication is a true inspiration.

“Today, I would like to thank our EMS staff, physicians, nurses, community health workers and all healthcare workers and support staff who are caring for the most vulnerable among us.”

Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:

Sub-district Cases Western 145 Southern 118 Northern 25 Tygerberg 35 Eastern 19 Klipfontein 17 Mitchells Plain 6 Khayelitsha 3 Total 368



Sub Districts Non-Metro: