18 staff members test positive at Western Cape juvenile centres

Cape Town – Eighteen staff members across juvenile centres in the province have tested positive for Covid-19. According to the provincial Department of Social Development, 11 cases have been recorded at Bonnytoun Child and Youth Care Centre (CYCC), three at the Horizon CYCC, two at Kraaifontein ROAR and Treatment Centre, one in Lindelani CYCC and one in Vredelus CYCC. The department’s provincial spokesperson, Joshua Chigome, said that to date, seven staff members had recovered and returned to work. Staff numbers were, however, being kept to a minimum to further reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19 between staff, with no visits permitted to the facilities. “The facilities in question are fully compliant with departments of Public Service and Administration and Labour requirements, and the Department of Labour has been monitoring the situation to confirm this. Inter alia, these measures include sanitising these facilities three times a day and every day of the week, sanitising of vehicles, the provision of all staff with PPE, testing and screening of all staff and residents each day, and the use of thermo-scanners at entrances for staff,” said Chigome. He said closure of the facilities was not required by the Department of Health and would not, in any event, be possible given that these facilities were purposed for accommodating sentenced children and children with severe behavioural challenges.

Chigome said no residents had tested positive.

The department has 172 cases among its Western Cape officials, 57 inmates, three deaths and 98 recoveries.

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that at least 19000 low-risk inmates would be released on parole to curb the spread of the virus, Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the department was busy with internal processes and had not yet determined that a particular centre would be releasing a certain number of prisoners.

He said the placement on parole of selected low-risk offenders who had passed their minimum detention period would be considered by parole boards.

“The victims will be afforded an opportunity to make representations during the parole consideration process. Participation of families and communities and other stakeholders will also assist with the mitigation of risk,” Nxumalo said.

Zia Wasserman, the national prison co-co-ordinator at Sonke Gender Justice, said they hoped the release would be done in conjunction with a review of the remand detention population, with a focus on those awaiting-trial detainees who have been granted bail but remain incarcerated due to their inability to afford the amount.

“We are concerned, however, about whether appropriate measures have been put in place to guarantee the proper reintegration of the parolees,” said Wasserman.

“Support from the Department of Community Corrections - including restorative justice processes - will be essential to prevent recidivism and ensure the safety of the community as a whole. We strongly suggest collaboration with civil society and non-governmental organisations to assist in this endeavour,”she said.

By yesterday, the province recorded a total of 16 551 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 8504 recoveries.

“The Western Cape has recorded an additional 30 Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 387. We extend our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased at this time,” said Premier Alan Winde.

Cape Times