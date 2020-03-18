18-year-old appears for allegedly murdering man over R2

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – An 18-year-old appeared in the Oudtshoorn Magistrate’s Court yesterday for allegedly murdering a man over R2. Separately in the Klein Karoo town, a manhunt has been launched for one of two panga-wielding suspects who broke into a resident’s house and hacked him on his hip. The 18-year-old was arrested on Friday after he stabbed Steven Minnies, 51, in the chest. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said: “Preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased, together with the suspect and a few friends, was gambling in the yard of the victim when the two started to argue over R2 that one of them had lost during the gambling game of dice. “Witnesses said the suspect left the pool to return a few minutes after. He approached the deceased and stabbed him with a sharp object in his chest.

“Police were dispatched to the scene where the incident took place and commenced with their investigation on site,” Pojie said.

Minnies was able to identify the suspect before he was transported to the local hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

In Bongolethu on Saturday, a 30-year-old was sleeping when he was awoken by the sound of footsteps at 1.40am.

Pojie said while the man was looking to see where the noise came from, two suspects accosted him, and one hacked him with a panga on his hip.

“He tried to restrain the suspects but they fled the scene on foot. The rapid response by the Crime Prevention members of Oudtshoorn SAPS and a proper description of the suspects led to the arrest of the suspect at his home.”

Pojie said a cellphone was recovered from the suspect.

Police found that the suspects had entered through the front door, which they had forced open.

The suspect appeared in the Oudtshoorn Magistrate’s Court on a charge of house robbery yesterday.

A manhunt is under way for his alleged accomplice.

Cape Times