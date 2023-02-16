18-year-old dies of a snake bite in Gouda, residents urged to be cautious

Cape Town - A Gouda community activist has cautioned residents to be on high alert following the death of Samantha Booysen, 18, who died after she was bitten by a snake while sleeping on Sunday. It is suspected that Booysen, who died on her way to hospital, was bitten by a Cape cobra.

Community activist, Colin Ren said that Booysen and her friends had earlier gone to the nearby Klein Berg River to cool off, and on her return had gone to bed. “She woke up when she felt that something has bitten her on her right hand. “Her mother was the one who rang the bell and drew the attention of the neighbours.

“Further information confirmed that it was a Cape cobra that bit her,” he said. Rens said the incident has shocked the community, saying Booysen was the first to fall victim to a snake bite in the Cape Winelands town. “It is really shocking and devastating and I can only imagine what her family and friends who also stay in that area have to go through.

“The people moved from Cape Town to Gouda looking for something better, but still today they don't have decent houses to stay in. “In addition to that, they are now living in fear after this. I want to caution all our people who are situated in those areas to make sure that during this season of high hot temperatures to be on high alert and do all that is necessary to avoid and prevent the entrance of snakes in their homes,” he said. Wildlife specialist, Brett Glasby said Cape cobra venom is lethal to people, but it is treatable.

“Cape cobras possess a potent neurotoxin. This venom affects the central nervous system and causes it to shutdown. “Cape cobra venom is lethal to people but it is treatable. “It is very important to ensure that the person receives prompt treatment for the symptoms of the venom and then anti-venom as quickly as possible.

“Complications can arise if the person has an allergic reaction to either the venom or the anti-venom,” he said. “Bites (happening) while the person is asleep are quite common. The snake may enter the bed for warmth or while searching for food. “Most people do not sleep completely still, we all move around in our sleep and movement may be perceived by the snake as a threat, or the person may roll onto the snake. This would then result in a bite,” he said.