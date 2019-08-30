Ms Tertiary SA, Desiree Dlakude, from the University of Pretoria, greets National Assembly Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli at the Women’s Parliament yesterday. Photo: Armand Hough African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – There isn’t a pocket of political life in South Africa where women were not involved, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise said yesterday in her keynote address at the first Women’s Parliament of the sixth democratic government. Under the theme “Gender and Institutionalism: Towards strengthening the National Gender Machinery as a response to addressing Gender-Based Violence in South Africa”, the conference was aimed at launching a comprehensive programme of provincial sessions to review the 1994 Women’s Charter for Effective Equality.

The Women’s Parliament also celebrated 25 years since the adoption of the Women’s Charter and the attainment of freedom in South Africa.

Delegates included representatives from all nine legislatures, institutions of higher learning, the men’s sector of the South African National Aids Council, the South African Local Government Association, the Commission on Gender Equality, and other formations that deal with gender-related matters.

Modise said you could not look at the history of struggle, without acknowledging women at the forefront.

“You can’t talk about Ma Sisulu, Winnie Mandela, without remembering the ones we don’t really talk about. You can’t talk about the heroes of this country and forget the mother to Essop and Aziz Pahad.

"You can’ forget the strength of the formidable Fatima Meer. We talk about the June 16 student uprisings. We forget the young women who were there. Throughout our history, we’ve had women self- selecting and standing up,” she said.

“Today, women must be at the cutting-edge of finding solutions to land, the utilisation of land and the future of this country. It’s absolutely not wrong for women to stand for positions of leadership and to even lead parties.

“It’s is very interesting that when a woman emerges to lead a party, suddenly there’s a new lens that looks at party leadership: ‘no, she’s emotional; no, she’s this and this’.

“Whatever it is that we do with our caucuses, we must never lose the focus on issues of women. To South African women, if there’s any time that we must stand together, it’s now,” Modise said.

Deputy Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Hlengiwe Mkhize said National Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Strategic Plan members were talking to women in all spheres of society to understand issues at the core of violence.

“Members of the steering committee are talking to people in the villages, in big cities, everywhere, to ensure our understanding of the issues we’re dealing with are endorsed and embraced by everybody.

"It’s a lot of work we have to do to understand the different facets of gender-based violence and femicide. We can simplify it and reduce it to the fact that women are beaten because they’re not economically empowered, but it goes deep, to our patriarchal system which is very stubborn,” Mkhize said.

Other speakers included the Deputy Minister of Police, Cassel Mathale, who focused on the role of the ministry in preventing and addressing gender-based violence

“Strides have been made in changing the status of women for the better, but a lot more still needs to be done. South Africa will never enjoy true emancipation until its women experience a life free from all forms of violence,” Mathale said.

“In the next few months, we intend to build on what we have. Plans are on track to increase the number of Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences units countrywide. We plan to recruit and train more women to work in this specialised environment.”

In the past financial year, these units recorded 658 life sentences, he said.

The 12-month Women’s Charter review process will culminate in the adoption of an improved policy and legislative oversight mechanisms that strengthen interventions aimed at removing structural, institutional and cultural barriers to gender mainstreaming and woman development.

