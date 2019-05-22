Two South Africans, both living in the Western Cape, have been honoured with distinguished awards by the emperor of Japan. Yesterday, the government of Japan announced the recipients of the 2019 Spring Imperial Decoration where Emeritus Professor Douglas Stuart Butterworth and Hans Peter Schröder wereamong the recipients of decorations by the Emperor of Japan, Naruhito.

The Order, established in 1875, is given for distinguished achievements in the advancement of one’s field.

Butterworth, based at UCT, is an applied mathematician and fisherie s scientist and received the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon, in recognition of his contribution to ensuring sustainable use of marine living resources by Japan, in particular the southern bluefin tuna, one of the world’s most valuable fisheries.

Butterworth has served on Japan’s delegation to the Scientific Committee of the Commission for the Conservation of Southern Bluefin Tuna.

He played a leading role in developing a management approach that saw the highly threatened resource under international litigation move to a situation where it is well on the route to recovery.

Commenting on Butterworth’s contribution to the field, Sir John Beddington, the former chief scientific adviser to the government of the UK, said that Butterworth was among one of a small group of people he would cite as having made the biggest contribution to renewable resource management over the last few decades.

While Schröder, the owner of Starke-Condé Wines, received the Order of the Rising Sun, Silver Ray, in recognition of his contribution to the promotion of friendly relations and mutual understanding between Japan and South Africa.

For about a decade, Schröder has produced excellent wines in the picturesque Jonkershoek valley of Stellenbosch. His award-winning wines became famous and very popular in Japan.

Schröder has been fostering friendship through interactions and exchanges between the people of the two countries.

His relationship with Japan started when he went to study at the International Christian University in Tokyo.

It was at the university where he met his wife Midori, and married while they were both university students.

However, Schröder and Midori were not able to come back to South Africa because at that time, South Africa was under apartheid with the infamous Prohibition of Mixed Marriages Act, resulting in the Schröders - together with their three children - living abroad for the next 25 years.

Previous recipients of The Order include the American actor and filmmaker Clint Eastwood and French civil engineer Gustave Eiffel.

