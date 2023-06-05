2 more wanted for murder of MUT electrical engineering lecturer

Cape Town - Police are searching for at least two more suspects believed to be involved in the kidnapping and murder of 61-year-old Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) lecturer Shan Dwarika. Two men, who were recently arrested in connection with the kidnapping, have now been charged with murder following the discovery of Dwarika’s body at the weekend.

Dwarika, an electrical engineering lecturer, was abducted about a week ago after being forced into a vehicle by unknown men while he was busy with maintenance issues at a property that he rented out in Sea Cow Lake in Durban. Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said: “Two men who were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a 61-year-old man have now been charged with murder following the recovery of his body in the bushes near Mafuya Road in Inanda on Saturday afternoon. “The victim was reported missing and later on, charges of kidnapping and carjacking were registered following police investigations. Further intensive investigation led to the arrests of two suspects and on Saturday, a team of investigators followed investigative leads to Inanda where his slain body was found,” he said.

Netshiunda said that a search for more suspects was ongoing. MUT acting Vice-Chancellor and principal, Professor Marcus Ramogale expressed condolences to Dwarika’s family. “All I can say at this stage is that our law enforcement has given us some confidence that this country’s laws must be respected.

“During the week, we held various media briefings where we also heard colleagues and students pleading with the criminals to return Mr Dwarika alive. “During those briefings, we got to know more about Mr Dwarika’s kindness, hard work, compassion, and respect for humanity. He was truly a good man,” he said. Ramogale said that Dwarika dedicated his life with the intention of making an impact in the lives of historically disadvantaged communities in many ways.