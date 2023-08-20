2 nabbed after Prasa cables, copper, expensive bicycles discovered in Ravensmead

The City of Cape Town’s Metals Theft Unit discovered suspected stolen essential infrastructure and a range of expensive bicycles when they responded to a complaint of cable theft in progress in Ravensmead on Sunday. Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith said the unit received a complaint of cable theft at about 2.30am, with a member of the public who was walking in the road reporting that a person ran from the scene to an identified premises.

“On entering the yard the members identified themselves to a person who claimed to be the owner of the property. They explained the reason for being there and obtained permission to look for the suspect. While searching for the suspect, the members noticed bags which resembled items of scrap metal. They enquired from the owner if he deals in scrap metal to which he comforted he did,” Smith said. As unit members began to conduct an inspection, the owner was identified as an unregistered scrap metal dealer. The City’s Metal Theft Unit found two Silverback Mountain bicycles, one Raleigh Mountain bicycle, one Scott Mountain bicycle, one Cloudbutler mountain bicycle, one Titan Mountain bicycle, all suspected stolen, at a Ravensmead address. “They found commodity in the one room which resembled essential infrastructure. On further inspection on the outside of the house additional items were recovered, all deemed as belonging to essential infrastructure.

“Further investigation uncovered a range of expensive bicycles, of which the serial numbers were all removed,” Smith said. With the support of LEAP officers, two suspects were arrested under the Criminal Matters Amendment Act 18 of 2015 and in terms of the Second Hand Goods Act 6/2009, for Possession of suspected stolen property. Items seized as evidence then handed over to SAPS included 48kg mix copper, 123kg brass copper, 13kg aluminum, two meter PRASA signal cable, 13kg bag PRASA cable, 1m 4core copper cable, 1m 4core aluminum cable, two water meters, one scale, two Silverback Mountain bicycles, one Raleigh Mountain bicycle, one Scott Mountain bicycle, one Cloudbutler mountain bicycle, one Titan Mountain bicycle.