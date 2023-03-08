20-year-old suspect in court for series of Philippi East murders

Cape Town – A 20-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday in connection with the murders of five people in Philippi East last year. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said Serious Violent Crime unit detectives investigating a series of murders that occurred on an evening in October 2022 have charged the 20-year-old with five counts of murder.

“The investigation into the murders which occurred in three crime scenes that were in the same vicinity and left five people dead, saw the SVC detectives conducting a search and seizure operation at an address in Philippi East where they confiscated two firearms. “The firearms were subsequently sent for ballistics testing,” Potelwa said. The suspect, who was expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, has also been charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

“Further investigations currently under way are looking into whether the suspect can (be) linked to other murders,” Potelwa said. Meanwhile, police in the Eastern Cape have launched a manhunt for suspects who opened fire and killed five family members at their homestead in Luphondo, Lusikisiki, in the early hours of Monday. A 72-hour activation plan has been ordered by the acting provincial commissioner, Major General Zithulele Dladla, for the immediate mobilisation of all resources to ensure the swift arrest of the suspects.