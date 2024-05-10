20 years for killer who stabbed mom 42 times in front of son

Convicted murderer Ricardo Jacobs will serve 20 years behind bars for killing of his girlfriend, Samantha May, by stabbing her 42 times in front of her child. Jacobs, 39, was sentenced in the Beaufort West Regional Court this week, where the State asked the court to go beyond the prescribed minimum sentence for murdering 24-year-old May, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

“The State proved that Jacobs stabbed May on July 6, 2019, inside their Safraan Avenue, Beaufort West, house in front of her six-year-old son leaving her with 42 stab wounds. He then fled the scene but was arrested the next day. “He told the police that two Cape Town gang members killed his girlfriend and that they were in their house as they wanted to kill him as well. “He refused to take the police to the house, and they took him to the police station where he was detained for possession of a sheep shear.” “At the time, police did not have evidence that he was involved in May’s murder. They later took him to the local hospital as he incoherently spoke and was kept under police guard. Police only established the next day that he was involved in her death, arrested him, and charged him with her murder.”

The defence requested that he be referred for mental observation. The trial had earlier been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “When it resumed, it faced a new hurdle as the deceased’s six-year-old son became very emotional and feared seeing the accused again after he butchered his mother. He asked the Court Preparation Officer (CPO), Eunice Jacobs, ‘gaan ek die man sien (will I see the man)?’” The minor witness was provided with court preparation and the officer made use of the specialised tools to build a rapport with the minor, said Ntabazalila.

Regional Court prosecutor, Hyron Goulding, who had a few consultations with the minor witness to win his trust and confidence, said the boy’s testimony was crucial for the conviction. The trial saw 15 witnesses take the stand as the State presented its case. “The court convicted him on May 7, and in aggravation of sentence, Goulding asked the court to impose the maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment. The prescribed minimum sentence for this murder is 15 years’ imprisonment and the convincing arguments persuaded the presiding officer to impose a 20-year prison sentence,” said Ntabazalila.