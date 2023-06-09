2017 fires showed Knysna’s fighting spirit

Cape Town - The Knysna municipality commemorated the sixth anniversary of the devastating Knysna fires by honouring the lives lost and reflecting on the resilience of the community this week. The fires that ripped through Knysna in June 2017, engulfed homes, businesses, and surrounding forests, resulting in the evacuation of thousands of residents. At least seven people lost their lives and many others were left injured. Animals were carried in blankets, carriers and backpacks.

While the government declared the incident a provincial disaster and mobilised resources to support the affected communities, it is believed that the fire was likely started by someone burning pine cones. People opened their hearts, donating clothing, furniture and food and even including messages of hope in some of the items, and companies across South Africa donated money and goods to help victims. This week, a platoon of dedicated firefighters marched from Grey Street, symbolising their unwavering commitment to protecting the community.

Knysna municipal manager Ombali Sebola said the commemoration served as a reminder of the community’s unity and resilience in the face of adversity. “The Fire Services gathered to remember the town’s unbreakable spirit in the face of the devastating 2017 Fires. The event marked the department’s official commemoration, paying homage to the lives lost and the heroic acts of the firefighters. At least seven people lost their lives and many others were left injured. Picture: David Ritchie/ African News Agency (ANA)

“With a strong sense of unity, the Knysna community paid tribute to the lives lost, recognising the bravery of the firefighters, and embracing the enduring spirit that defines the town. “The legacy of the 2017 Knysna Fires will forever remind us of our strength and determination as we continue to rebuild and create a brighter future together,“ he said. The Garden Route Fire Watch said the sixth anniversary was time to reflect.

A platoon of dedicated firefighters marched from Grey Street, symbolising their unwavering commitment to protecting the community. Picture: Facebook “On this 6th anniversary of a time in our lives many would rather forget, we reflect on the circumstance that brought us to this point. We reflect on the lives that were lost and those who gave their lives to protect us. We honour those lives. If the years in our lives can be defined as chapters in a book, then this chapter in our lives has taught us that nothing is certain. That no matter how well we plan, it can be gone in an instant. “Nothing is forever, and we must celebrate each day as if it’s our. With this in mind, we would like to encourage every single person out there to learn from the past, plan for the future but live for today,” they said. Knysna ward councillor Jason White hailed the acts of ubuntu and kindness that were shown to the affected families.