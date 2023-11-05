21-year-old arrested on culpable homicide charge in Bonteheuwel

A Bonteheuwel neighbourhood watch member helping protect the community was killed when she and her colleagues were knocked down by a vehicle at the weekend. Sabrina Martin, 51, was on duty when a vehicle allegedly drove into a shop, also injuring other neighbourhood watch members in Ivory Street, just before 11pm on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Bishop Lavis police registered a culpable homicide case. “A 50-year-old female was fatally injured and four others injured on Saturday evening, November 4 at about 10.50pm in Ivory Street, Bonteheuwel. According to reports a vehicle drove into neighbourhood watch patrol members, injuring them,” said Twigg. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Megan Davids said EMS arrived on the scene at about 10.21pm.

“A vehicle drove into a shop in Bonteheuwel, resulting in three seriously injured patients and one fatality. Two injured patients were transported to Groote Schuur Hospital and the other patient to New Somerset Hospital. We convey our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and appeal that the privacy of the family is taken into account in the reporting of this incident,” said Davids. Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie conveyed condolences to Martin’s family and friends. “A white bakkie with two occupants, including the driver, drove into the store building. Our local neighbourhood watch members were on duty and all knocked when the vehicle plunged into them at high speed. Our members were immediately rushed to Somerset Hospital sustaining various injuries, and one female sadly lost her life.”