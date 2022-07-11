22 killed in tavern shootings across SA

Cape Town - Phakama Nzimande’s decision to fetch his jacket at home is the reason he is still alive today, after unknown gunmen opened fire killing four people at the Samkelisiwe tavern in KwaNxamalala, Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg, on Saturday evening. In widespread massacres at the weekend, 22 people died in three violent shootings in three provinces.

In Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday at 8.30pm, two men entered the tavern and indiscriminately opened fire on the patrons, resulting in at least 12 people being shot and four dead. In Soweto, Gauteng, 15 people were massacred at the Nomzamo Tavern in Orlando East when unknown assailants opened fire on 23 people after midnight, leaving 10 others wounded and needing to be be rushed to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital. In East London, Duncan Village residents reacted with shock at the shooting of three young people in the early hours of yesterday morning, just a few days after the burial of 21 young people who died at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park.

In KwaZulu-Natal, Nkosingiphile Nsele, Nzimande’s friend, was one of the four people who died in the shooting. “We arrived here early in the evening and bought three beers and went about enjoying ourselves. When it started getting colder that is when I decided to go put on a jacket at home, not knowing that this would happen. I am beyond shocked at my friend’s death,” said Nzimande. He described his friend as an individual who went about his life without bothering anyone.

“I really want to know why anyone would want to kill my friend because he was not a source of unpleasantness.” KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said at about 8.30pm two men entered the tavern and opened fire on the patrons, resulting in at least 12 people being shot. “Two people died at the scene and two died later while the other eight have been admitted to hospital for treatment. The deceased are aged between 30 and 45. Charges of murder and attempted murder are being investigated currently,” said Gwala.

She said provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi had deployed members of Crime Intelligence, forensic experts and the tactical unit to form part of an investigation team led by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit. When the Cape Times’ sister publication The Mercury visited the scene of the shooting on Sunday, patrons were going about their routine, buying and consuming alcohol as if nothing had happened. Tavern owner Mbuyiseni Mntambo expressed shock at the shooting, saying he had not seen such drama.

“I have been running this outlet since 1992 and can tell you without any fear of contradiction that we have never had anything like this happen on our premises. It is quite shocking. “A man came out of the tavern and casually concealed his gun before getting in a Polo, which then drove off,” Mntambo explained. In East London, police spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana said police have launched an investigation but no arrests had yet been made.

“According to the report, two of the three were found dead at Msimango Street with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies and close to them was a white Toyota Corolla, while the third person was transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention. “Police have registered two murder cases and one of attempted murder for investigation. No arrest has been made. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage. Police investigation continues," said Kinana. The founder of the Duncan Village crime forum, Ludumo Salman, said violence and crime were increasing in their community.

“We hear gunshots every night and people live in fear. We are becoming like another Khayelitsha or any gang-infested township, be it on the Cape Flats or Gqeberha. “We need more SAPS members and they need resources to function properly. What happened here is exactly what happened at Katlehong, Durban and Orlando. “This tells us that these are pre-meditated murders. It’s blatant in Soweto where two guys were spotted driving a VW Polo away from the scene. Bheki Cele should wake up and smell the coffee,” he said.

The cause of death for the Enyobeni tavern victims is yet to be determined. The Eastern Cape Department of Health said they would engage with the respective families when they are in receipt of the analytical laboratory results. “At present we have handed some clothing of the deceased to the SAPS. We have been informed that SAPS sent samples of these items of clothing to the laboratory for analysis. It is very important that we base our findings on the evidence that has been collected as well as the results, as the laboratory returns the results to the forensic team,” the department said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday expressed his condolences to the latest shooting victims. Ramaphosa urged security agencies and community members to work together to bring the perpetrators of the two attacks to book. “As a nation, we cannot allow violent criminals to terrorise us in this way, regardless of where such incidents may occur.