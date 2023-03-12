22-year-old university student drowns in Wilderness, her friend still missing

Cape Town - A 22-year-old woman believed to be among a group of university students visiting the Wilderness, drowned at the weekend while the search for another who attempted to rescue her continues. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said it received reports of a drowning in progress at the beach in front of Views Hotel at 4:09pm on Friday.

According to NSRI Wilderness station commander, Mike Vonk, the group of students were swimming when rip currents developed. Some of the students exited the water, but the 22-year-old got caught in the current. An 18-year-old tried to save her, but is still missing.

The 22-year-old’s body was found by NSRI rescue swimmers past the backline of the waves. “She was unresponsive,” said Vonk. “The rescue swimmers initiated chest compressions while swimming towards the shore. An NSRI rescue craft recovered her in the mid-surf break and recovered her onto the NSRI rescue craft.

“With rescue chest compressions continuing to be assisted by the NSRI crew, she was rescued to the beach where CPR efforts were commenced by NSRI medics, paramedics and an off-duty doctor.” The woman was transported to hospital by a Frontier Medix ambulance in critical condition. “NSRI has learnt that she sadly passed away during the night after all efforts to save her were exhausted.

“The search continued for a male university student, believed to be (of) age 18, who remained missing in the surf. “On Friday an extensive sea and shoreline search revealed no sign of the missing teenager,” said Vonk. The police dive unit, NSRI Wilderness and George Fire and Rescue Services are continuing with the search for the missing teenager.