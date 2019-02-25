File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says of 777 drivers tested for their blood alcohol level, 24 were arrested for drunk driving at the weekend. Since Friday, six pedestrians were killed in Observatory, Philippi, De Doorns, Worcester, Saldanha and Malmesbury. The seventh person to have died this weekend was a passenger, who died in an accident in Wellington.

Africa said several roadblocks were held in the province over the weekend, with 1 662 vehicles being stopped. Three people were arrested for being in possession of illegal substances in Beaufort West.

"About 777 drivers were tested for alcohol. We arrested 24 drunken drivers, the highest reading was 1.37mg per 1 000ml – five times over the legal limit in Caledon.

"Four people were arrested for being in possession of false documentation; three of them were arrested in Beaufort West and one in Swellendam."

He said 436 drivers had exceeded the speeding limit. The total amount of fines issued were R359 200.

"The highest speed recorded in the Western Cape province since the start of this weekend was 165km/h in a 120km/h zone in Vredendal.

"Two speedsters were arrested – one was caught doing 149km/h in a 120km/h zone in Beaufort West and the second one was nabbed while doing 116km/h in a heavy motor vehicle Laingsburg."

One motorist clocked 105km/h in an 80km/h zone in Somerset West, while another was caught driving at 100km/h in a 60km/h zone in the town. A truck driver was nabbed driving at 116 km/h in Laingsburg.

Cape Times