247 social workers to be employed in the Western Cape

Cape Town – The Western Cape Government plans to employ 247 additional social workers, auxiliary social workers, supervisors, and administrative support staff to stabilise the welfare and child protection system, especially in crime hot spots as identified in the provincial safety plan. More than R61 million has been allocated in the 2023/24 financial year for priority posts in the Provincial Department of Social Development.

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez announced that the department had received R207m for the compensation of employees over the 2023 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework period. “This funding will ensure the filling of priority posts within the department, including the appointment of social service professionals, which includes, social workers, social auxiliary workers at the coal face, and child and youth care workers at secure care centres. “Increased pressure on our services, growing workload for our staff, limited resources to meet the needs of our communities while poverty and unemployment rates increase seem insurmountable,” said Fernandez.