Cape Town – Twenty-five people have been shot and killed in gang violence in Mitchells Plain between 2 February and 20 February this year. This is according to Byron de Villiers, the chairperson of the Lentegeur Community Policing Forum, where a gang war is raging between the Junior Cisko Yakkies and the Fancy Boys.

He appealed for more visible policing.

“We in no way condone these senseless killings. The community would like to see boots on the ground, resources on the stress and in between the community,” he says.

In one of the latest shootings, members of the police’s Anti-Gang Unit were called to the corner of Bontebok and Buffalo streets in Eastridge on Wednesday where an alleged leader of the Yakkies was shot while sitting in his wheelchair.

It’s alleged the victim, 28, was a relative of deceased gang boss Glen Khan. Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirms the shooting and says one suspect, 31, has been arrested.

She says two other victims, aged 30 and 39, were shot and wounded.

Meanwhile, a former female cop who is now allegedly a Yakkie leader and drug dealer in Lentegeur was shot inside her home in Tulip Street late on Wednesday while she was cooking supper.

The 36-year-old woman sustained gunshot wounds to her neck and arm.

Two men had entered the backyard at 6.40pm and gained entry to the house.

Over the past five months, the woman’s home has been bombed twice and this is the third time she was shot.

SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut says no arrests have been made.

