This image depicting fishermen pulling in their nets at Surfers’ Corner, Muizenberg, will be among the 25 exhibited by Cape Town-based journalist and media consultant Jacques Claassen.

Cape Town – Exactly 25 years after the birth of the new South Africa, Cameraland at 68 Long Street, Cape Town, will today host an exhibition called Walking Together - 25 Years Into The New South Africa. It is a street photography essay by Cape Town-based journalist and media consultant Jacques Claassen.

Opening just before Freedom Day, the exhibition will be open to the public from tomorrow throughout election month in May.

Independent legal analyst Phephelaphi Dube, who specialises in property rights, will be a guest speaker at the event at Cameraland at 6pm.

Having studied at the universities of Fort Hare, Stellenbosch and Vienna, she worked inter alia at the International Criminal Court, The Hague, Netherlands.

“We encourage all attendees to the opening night and viewers during the month of May to donate any pair of shoes that is still good and it will be distributed among the less fortunate,” said Claassen.

“While I was busy taking photos for this project, I encountered many people in need of shoes.

“Some had very worn-out shoes, and some even had no shoes.”

“There will be a collection box for shoes at Cameraland and it will be distributed to the less fortunate in society - especially with the winter months on their way.”

He embarked on this project after a walk with the Mandela Elders Organisation and citizens through the streets of Cape Town almost two years ago.

The result is an authentic visual narrative of present-day South Africa.

It’s about a broken society and people with scars, of which some are invisible.

Claassen said street photography was widely regarded as one of the most authentic photographic genres.

Ideally, the resulting images could serve as a mirror of society - a reminder of what it means to share public spaces, i.e. cities, towns, provinces and a country, but also what it means to be human.

Having worked on this project for almost two years, Claassen finally selected 25 photographs for the exhibition.

“Although I’ve been taking photographs as a journalist for a very long time, and for two tourist books, this project helped me to focus on what it takes to do street photography.

“First and foremost, it remains about the ability to see and witness interesting, fleeting moments, while the photographer must also be able to compose what he sees in a creative way - all within split seconds,” he said.

Apart from having worked with the central themes of “stepping into someone else’s shoes” and “walking your own long walk to freedom”, Claassen intuitively followed a creative process by incorporating various metaphors as they unfolded along the way.

“It is interesting to note that apart from one image, the final selection does not include any public figures or images from the rallies and walks I attended.

“I selected just ordinary citizens, including some immigrants, resulting in an authentic visual narrative of present-day South Africa,” he said.

Walking Together - 25 Years Into The New South Africa will run until June 1.

Cape Times