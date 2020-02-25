According to Western Cape Traffic Service spokesperson Richard Coleman, the taxi driver was seriously injured and 10 pupils were treated on the scene for slight injuries. Picture: Facebook / 1SecondAlerts

Cape Town – A driver of a minibus taxi transporting schoolchildren was trapped in his vehicle after colliding with a MyCiTi bus in Atlantis on Tuesday morning.

According to Western Cape Traffic Service spokesperson Richard Coleman, the taxi driver was seriously injured and 10 pupils were treated on the scene for slight injuries. 

In total, 26 people were injured in the accident that took place on the corner of Grosvenor and Charl Uys roads.

"We have a serious motor vehicle accident in the Atlantis area, where on taxi and one MyCiTi bus were involved. The driver sustained serious injuries and 10 scholars were treated on the scene.

"Ten other scholars who were being transported to Avondale Primary School were also receiving medical care. Assessment by ambulance services at school still to take place," said Coleman.

According to videos seen by News24, the children were spread along the pavement of Atlantis' Charel Uys Drive, groaning in pain and shock, as emergency services and adults triaged those who needed help first.

News24 reported that a little boy sat on the pavement with a cloth over his forehead, while another child cried "Oh my God" over and over in shock in a video recording. 

The underprivileged pupils are believed to hail from Witsand, a poor area of Atlantis, and were being transported to various schools.