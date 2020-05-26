26 positive Covid-19 cases at Mediclinic in Gardens

Cape Town – Mediclinic Cape Town in Gardens has closed for new admissions after a number of healthcare workers and other service providers tested positive for Covid-19.

Nearly 300 potential contacts have been tested after 26 people tested positive, including 15 healthcare workers.

"Mediclinic can confirm that following the identification of a number of Mediclinic Cape Town healthcare workers and other service providers that tested positive for Covid-19, nearly 300 potential contacts have been tested, with the majority of these returning negative results," said Dr Stefan Smuts, the chief clinical officer of Mediclinic Southern Africa.

"Currently, 26 individuals have tested positive, including 15 healthcare workers. The individuals in question are all currently in isolation and will remain so until they are fully recovered.

"Testing has been expanded and will continue until everyone on site has been tested, including all patients, doctors, employees and service providers based at the hospital."