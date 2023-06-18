28 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to go to waste – Phaahla

Cape Town - Over 28 million vaccine doses and R3.8 billion are estimated to go to waste, Health Minister Joe Phaahla has revealed. Phaahla said 28.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine worth more than R3.8 billion will go to waste.

According to the minister, an estimated 20 780 450 vaccines and 7 479 930 Pfizer vaccines are expected to go to waste. Phaahla also said government had not set aside any emergency funds for the outbreak of a future pandemic. He was responding to parliamentary questions from IFP MP Duduzile Hlengwa, who noted that the government was still in possession of more than 25 million vaccine doses despite a decline in the number of persons who come in for vaccinations and booster shots.

Hlengwa asked about the number of vaccine doses the government was expecting to go to waste as the World Health Organisation has recently declared an end to the Covid-19 global health emergency and the monetary value of the specified vaccine doses. In his response, Phaahla said the number of doses that may go to waste was 28 260 380. “The estimated number of doses of vaccine that may go for waste is: Janssen vaccine is 20 780 450. Pfizer vaccine is 7 479 930,” he said.

Phaahla also said the monetary value of the vaccines was R3 886 286 526. The value of Janssen vaccine is R2 677 716 836 while Pfizer vaccine is R1 208 569 690. Hlengwa also asked about the amount of the department’s annual budget that had been set aside as emergency funds in preparation for another global pandemic such as Covid-19.

Phaahla said the National Department of Health did not have specific emergency funds in preparation for another global pandemic. “The emergency funds are enshrined in the Disaster Management Act and are competency of the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) through the National Treasury. “Funds are released when the President of the Republic of South Africa declares a disaster through the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs,” he said.

Meanwhile, an official has been suspended for the theft of antiretroviral drugs valued to the tune of R85 000. EFF MP Susan Thembekwayo asked whether Phaahla was informed of theft of antiretroviral medicine amounting to R125 000 that was stolen from more than one facility in the Free State. Thembekwayo also enquired about the number of facilities in the province that were affected and the name of the implicated official as well as steps taken to increase security at the affected facilities.

Phaahla said the incident happened at Boshoff Clinic and the theft of antiretroviral medicine amounted to the value of R85 000. He said the employee was arrested by police and was charged criminally by SAPS and also departmentally. “The employee was suspended from 2 March 2023 and is still on suspension awaiting the finalisation of the disciplinary hearing.”