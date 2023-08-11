3 killed 2 wounded in Delft mass shooting

Delft residents are reeling in shock after three men were killed and two others injured when gunmen opened fire at a residence in Eendrag Crescent. Police said detectives are investigating the deaths of the three men, aged between 28 and 36, and the attempted murder of two others on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said at about 8:25pm, three unknown gunmen opened fire at the victims at a residence in Voorburg before fleeing the scene empty-handed. “While the suspects are being sought, detectives are looking at all possibilities to determine a motive for the attack,” he said. Delft crime activist, Farida Ryklief, said residents were afraid due to regular incidents of violence.

“The state of the community is very tense, people are scared because this is a regular occurrence. We need crime intelligence to provide assistance because we can’t live like this, it can't be that we go on with business as usual. The neighbourhood watches need reinforcements. “Delft is becoming a safe haven for criminals and we are calling for the police and law enforcement agencies to clamp down hard in our communities,” she said. In an unrelated incident, 43-year-old Makhaya Cekiso made his first appearance at the Paarl Magistrates Court on Thursday in connection with the murders of five people in Mbekweni, Paarl on Tuesday.