The lions were rescued from the neglected Safari Park Zoo in Fier, Albania, and temporarily accommodated in Tirana Zoo.

International animal welfare organisation Four Paws says its efforts to rescue three lions from unsuitable conditions in Albania have been blocked by local authorities. Lions Lenci, Bobby and Zhaku were rescued from the neglected Safari Park Zoo in Fier, Albania, and temporarily accommodated in Tirana Zoo in October last year. Four Paws says now the Albanian authorities have blocked the departure of the lions to a specialised Four Paws facility in the Netherlands, citing an ongoing lawsuit for damage to property initiated by the former owner of the animals.

“However, the lions play no part in the lawsuit and Four Paws had been allowed to transfer a bear, rescued during the same mission and also temporarily placed at Tirana Zoo, to Germany at the beginning of April,” Four Paws said in a statement.

According to the organisation, it was agreed with the Albanian Ministry of Environment and Tourism that the animals would be transferred to the Four Paws Big Cat Centre Felida in the Netherlands. There, the three lions can receive the medical care and attention they urgently need.

Four Paws Wild Animals Department director Ioana Dungler said: “It is inexplicable to us why we cannot relocate Lenci, Bobby and Zhaku. The Albanian authorities cite a court case as the reason, but we know that the lions are not a subject of this case. The animals have nothing to do with it. Otherwise we wouldn’t have been able to bring bear Dushi, who we also temporarily accommodated at Tirana Zoo, to our bear sanctuary in Germany.”

Four Paws rescued 10 wild animals from Safari Park Zoo last October. Most of the animals were brought to the Tirana Zoo. There, vets took care of the animals.

The three lions and the three-legged bear, Dushi, would stay in Tirana until all formalities for a further journey to Four Paws’ sanctuaries were clarified. On April 3 the bear was allowed to leave for Germany.

“Although we are grateful for the support of Tirana Zoo, the enclosures are not ideal for an extended stay for the lions,” said Dungler.

