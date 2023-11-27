3 runners remain on track despite being robbed during race

Despite the deployment of law enforcement authorities, including private security, in certain crime hotspots and potential risk areas, opportunistic criminals remain undeterred, as evidenced by several incidents recorded over the weekend. During the RMB Ultra-Trail Cape Town, three athletes were robbed of their running shoes, hydration packs, and other gear near Ocean View on Saturday, confirming concerns about safety along the 160-kilometer trail.

“The three runners are physically unharmed and have chosen to carry on with the race. All runners passing through the Simon’s Town checkpoint are being informed, and the matter has been handed over to the South African Police Service,” said race director Stuart McConnachie. Ahead of the race, organisers and other officials said to ensure safety, deployments were increased especially around Table Mountain. This after elite runner Tom Evans had to return home after he was mugged at knifepoint above Rhodes Memorial while on a training run.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said two suspects were arrested on Friday following an attempted robbery close to Signal Hill. “Within minutes the suspects were located, now having changed their appearance. “Both suspects were minors but having located the clothing that was worn during the attempted robbery, found hidden close by, both suspects were detained by SAPS.

“The Investigating Officer will seek to link these suspects detained to earlier cases that were registered within the area and surrounding areas within the proximity of the TMNP,” said Smith. He said at the same time, teams responded to another mugging incident on the Rhodes Memorial side of the national park. Smith urged that incidents be reported directly to first responders before posting on chat groups and for victims to open criminal dockets after an incident occurs.

“The newly-revived Table Mountain Safety Forum recently agreed that the boom gates to the entrances of the hiking trails should be closed at 10pm, to further discourage hiking activities in these areas during the night,” said Smith. Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile said that they were responding to identified hotspots by bolstering resources and among these is the additional deployment of police officers at Table Mountain. Further deployments to other areas would come from the 2 600 new police recruits the province will get by the end of this year.