Cases of measles, one of the world’s most infectious diseases, have in- creased by 300% in the first three months of this year, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Earlier this year, the WHO named vaccine hesitancy as one of the top 10 threats to public health in the world.

On Monday, it released provisional statistics on outbreaks of measles.

“While this data is provisional and not yet complete, it indicates a clear trend. Many countries are in the midst of sizeable measles outbreaks, with all regions of the world experiencing sustained rises in cases.”

The organisation said the recent spikes in case numbers had also occurred in countries with high overall vaccination coverage, including the US, Israel, Thailand, and Tunisia, as the disease had spread fast among clusters of unvaccinated people.

“The disease is almost entirely preventable through two doses of a safe and effective vaccine. For several years, however, global coverage with the first dose of measles vaccine has stalled at 85%.

“This is still short of the 95% needed to prevent outbreaks, and leaves many people, in many communities, at risk. Second dose coverage, while increasing, stands at 67%.”

WHO added that in 2017 measles caused close to 110000 deaths.

“Even in high-income countries, complications result in hospitalisation in up to a quarter of cases and can lead to lifelong disability, from brain damage and blindness to hearing loss.

“With governments and partners such as the Measles & Rubella Initiative, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Unicef and others, response operations are under way to bring country outbreaks under control, strengthen health services and increase vaccine coverage.”

WHO recommended tailored approaches that ensure immunisation services meet the needs of everyone - making sure that clinics are accessible to all areas, at the right times and to all population groups - especially those who face systemic discrimination and disadvantage.

According to the Department of Health, 85% of South African children were fully immunised by the age of a year, but the most recent data from the country’s Medical Research Council suggests this figure is closer to 70%.

