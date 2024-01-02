38 newborn babies ring in the New Year across Western Cape health facilities

At least thirty-eight babies were welcomed into the world at various hospitals across the province on New Year’s Day, the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness confirmed on Tuesday. The final statistics for the number of newborns were expected to be released when all the information was collated, said department spokesperson Megan Davids.

Twenty-four newborn girls outnumbered the newborn boys, with 14 being born by 1pm on New Year’s Day. “The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness is happy to announce the birth of 38 babies between 00:00 and 13:00 at Western Cape public health facilities on 1 January 2024. Of the babies born on New Year's Day so far, 14 are boys, and 24 are girls,” said Davids. “The first baby born on New Year’s Day, a boy, was born at Mowbray Maternity Hospital at 00:00, weighing 4 060g to mother Mantombi Ndabezimbi.

“The second baby, a girl, was born at Khayelitsha District Hospital at 00:15, weighing 2 960g, to mother Sanelise Maku. “The third baby, also a boy, was born at Worcester Hospital at 00:24, weighing 1 695g to mother, Caroline Hanekom.” According to the provincial health department website, parents can use the crucial advice and information in your “Road to Health” book to raise happy, healthy children and give them the best start in life. In the new book, parents can find information about how to feed their babies, what symptoms and warning signs of illness to look out for and when they need to visit the clinic for immunisation.

First-time parents can also record of their children's growth and development in the "Road to Health" book. For more information, visit https://www.westerncape.gov.za/assets/departments/health/rthb_booklet.pdf