D Frank Graewe and Dr. Alexander Zuehlke Photo: Big Shoe

Cape Town – This week, Tygerberg Hospital will undertake a complex procedure using computer simulation and a 3D printed model to correct the facial deformities of 9-year-old Sibabalwe from Malmesbury, as part of Tygerberg Hospital‘s Smile Week, sponsored by Big Shoe. Ten other children between the ages of four months and 10 years will also undergo surgery, mostly to correct cleft lip and cleft palate conditions.

Sibabalwe was born with Apert syndrome, a genetic disorder involving the skull, face and both hands and feet.

The premature closure of both the coronal sutures of his skull caused an abnormal head shape with a short but high skull and a prominent forehead.

In children with Apert syndrome, the midface is usually underdeveloped with a sunken-in appearance, bulging eyes and bite occlusion problems.

This condition has left Sibabalwe with not only a cosmetic deformity that makes him self-conscious, but possible pressure on his developing brain that can lead to chronic headaches and disrupted intellectual development.

At six months, Sibabalwe underwent cranial remodelling to reposition the cranial bones in his skull. As all his fingers on both hands were fused, he also underwent multiple operations to release some of his fingers.

Surgeons will now perform a complicated monoblock procedure, where the boy’s forehead and midface will be released from his skull and distractors inserted to slowly push both these parts of his face forward.

The plastic surgery specialists are Dr Alexander Zühlke and Professor Frank Graewe. They will use computer simulation and a 3D printed model to precisely plan the operation.

SMS “Smile” to 38413 to donate R10 to the foundation.

Cape Times