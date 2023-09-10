4 045 unclaimed bodies in state mortuaries, says Phaala

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has revealed that there were more than 4000 unclaimed bodies at state mortuaries across the country as at the end of August. The number has increased from the 1 777 recorded at the end of June.

“Nationally there are a total of 4 045 unclaimed bodies at the forensic pathology mortuaries,” Phaahla said. He was responding to parliamentary questions from Freedom Front Plus MP Philip van Staden. Phaahla said KwaZulu-Natal has the highest number of unclaimed bodies at 1 509, followed by Gauteng with 1049 and Limpopo with 350.

The Western Cape has recorded 350 unclaimed bodies, Eastern Cape 315, North West 251, Free State 108, Mpumalanga 68 and Northern Cape 42. Phaahla said out of the 4045 unclaimed bodies, 462 were ready for burial in the various provinces. In the Eastern Cape, there were 51 unclaimed bodies, Gauteng 13, KwaZulu-Natal 170, Limpopo 27, Mpumalanga 68, Northern Cape 42and North West 77.

“The information received from the Western Cape Department of Health indicates that 14 of the total unclaimed bodies are awaiting a burial order,” he said. Phaahla said the Health Department was currently awaiting reports on the DNA analysis from the SAPS forensic science laboratory related to samples presented by forensic pathology mortuaries. “The delayed reports form part of the reasons for the number of unclaimed bodies. My department is also in communication with Cooperative and Governance and Traditional Affairs to facilitate and fast-track pauper burials within the specified municipalities,” he said.

In July, Phaahla said measures were taken to trace families of the deceased at both public hospitals and forensic pathology mortuaries. “It is the mandate of the South African Police Service to manage all unidentified cases from both the public hospitals and forensic pathology service facilities. “The SAPS has the competency of identification and tracing of families,” he said.

He had also indicated that his department collaborated with the SAPS and Department of Home Affairs for fingerprints, the Department of Social Development for tracing of families and local municipalities for paupers’ burial where families were not successfully traced. “Should the tracing not be successful, the deceased’s DNA is extracted and sent to the SAPS forensic science laboratory for storage in the database for future reference. “It is only at this stage that the Department of Health makes an application to the municipality for a pauper burial.”