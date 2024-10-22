4 ways to eat your way to lower cholesterol

High cholesterol levels go hand in hand with many other factors that fall under chronic conditions. It is often a result of lifestyle factors.

Cholesterol is a fat-like substance that’s found in your blood. It’s essential for many bodily functions – it helps build cell walls, produces hormones and aids digestion. But here’s the kicker: too much cholesterol, especially the bad kind, can clog your arteries and increase your risk of heart disease and stroke. The South African Heart and Stroke Foundation says one in four adults in the country has high total cholesterol.

Additionally, 30% had a high level of LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, while 50% had low levels of HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol. The reasons for this are complex –our traditional diet, family history and even stress can play a role. The good news is that there’s a lot we can do to take control of our cholesterol and improve our heart health.

“We all have cholesterol; it is made naturally and plays a vital role in forming cells, hormones, vitamin D and bile acid, which helps digest food,” said Dr Morgan Mkhatshwa, the clinical executive at Bonitas Medical Fund. However, not all cholesterol is created equal. There are two main types: LDL, often called “bad” cholesterol, and HDL, known as “good” cholesterol. Good versus bad cholesterol High levels of LDL can lead to cholesterol build-up in arteries, increasing the risk of developing heart disease.

On the other hand, HDL helps carry cholesterol away from other parts of the body back to the liver, where it is removed. Mkhatshwa said that having high levels of LDL cholesterol meant that there was too much of the fatty substance in the blood. “Over time, this can cause your arteries to block, potentially leading to a heart attack or stroke,” he warned.

High cholesterol often goes unnoticed as it usually doesn’t present symptoms unless it becomes severe enough to cause significant health issues. What are healthy cholesterol levels? The South African Heart and Stroke Foundation offers guidelines for maintaining healthy cholesterol levels: Total cholesterol: less than 5.0mmol/litre (millimoles per litre).

LDL cholesterol: less than 3.0mmol/litre.

HDL cholesterol: greater than 2.0mmol/litre. For many people, lowering cholesterol doesn’t have to involve medication – it could start at the dinner table.

Harvard Health said that making smarter food choices could potentially reduce total cholesterol by 25% or more. The key was to focus on what you ate and how you ate it. Four steps you can take to lower your cholesterol through diet: Use unsaturated fats Stick with unsaturated fats and avoid saturated and trans fats. Most vegetable fats (oils) are made up of healthy unsaturated fats that are good for your heart. Foods that contain healthy fats include oily fish, nuts, seeds and some vegetables.

Cutting back on meat, especially fatty cuts, is a good starting point. Opt for leaner cuts or consider plant-based alternatives. Get more soluble fibre Eat more soluble fibre, such as that found in oatmeal and fruits, as part of a healthy-fat diet. Plant diet Vegetables are your best friend when it comes to lowering cholesterol. They’re low in calories, high in fibre and can help flush out bad cholesterol.

Do a variety of exercises regularly Making exercise a regular part of your lifestyle can have significant long term benefits for heart health. The key is to do a variety of exercises regularly, including: Aerobic exercise like brisk walking, running, cycling or swimming for at least 30 to 45 minutes, 5 to 6 days a week.

Strength training 2 to 3 times a week to build muscle.

Flexibility exercises like stretching to maintain mobility. Making the dietary changes can have a significant impact on your cholesterol levels and overall heart health. Remember, it’s not just about cutting out the bad – it’s about adding more of the good.