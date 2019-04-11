NSPCA special projects unit inspectors obtained a warrant to remove underweight greyhounds living in shocking conditions.

The NSPCA will lodge a complaint against a man who kept 43 greyhounds in what it said were shocking conditions. Inspectors from the NSPCA special projects unit obtained a warrant after receiving a complaint regarding underweight greyhounds living in poor conditions, the organisation said.

Spokesperson Meg Wilson said that according to information, the man had allegedly been using the dogs for hunting.

“According to members of the public, the man let them out to hunt wild animals, which is illegal. It is illegal to use an animal to attack other animals. Charges of animal cruelty and neglect will be laid and additional charges will be added if we can prove he used them for hunting,” Wilson said.

She said inspectors found the dogs were forced to live in enclosures that were unkempt and parasitic.

“It was noted that a number of dogs had untreated broken bones that had healed abnormally. Some of the dogs were underweight, while some had old wounds that were left untreated and had become infected.

“Puppies were suffering with parvovirus, a highly infectious intestinal disease, and all the dogs were infested with internal and external parasites,” Wilson said.

“The NSPCA inspectors removed 20 of the dogs due to their poor condition, and a warning was issued for the remaining dogs. The NSPCA was informed by members of the public that the owner of these dogs allegedly rented them out for the purposes of hunting wild animals, although the owner denies this, claiming he owns and breeds these dogs for the love of the animals,” Wilson said.

To report animal abuse, contact the Cape of Good Hope SPCA on 021 700 4159/8, or 083 326 1604 after hours.

CAPE TIMES