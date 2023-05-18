44-year-old SAPS sergeant sentenced to 15 years for dealing in drugs

Cape Town - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in Gauteng has welcomed the 15-year direct imprisonment sentence handed to a police sergeant for dealing in drugs. Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said 44-year-old Sergeant Vinesh Naidoo, who was attached to OR Tambo International Airport Vispol Division, was initially charged with two counts of murder and dealing in drugs, but he was acquitted of murder because he could not be linked with the deaths.

“Ipid in Gauteng have successfully investigated a case which resulted in the accused being sent to prison by the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court for dealing in drugs on 16 May 2023. “On 27 November 2016, the accused was the driver of the SAPS patrol van that was found by members of DPCI (Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation) with a bag of drugs in it. “His crew member and a Warrant Officer from the DPCI where found behind the police vehicle fatally shot with their firearms lying next to them.”

Raburabu said Naidoo still served because he was acquitted by his employer in a disciplinary process in 2019 after Ipid recommended disciplinary recommendations against him. Meanwhile, the SAPS Anti-Gang Unit in the Western Cape, through crime prevention operations to curb gang violence, arrested two suspects aged 34 and 24 on Thursday, for the possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition and possession of mandrax in Steenberg. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the members received information which led them to an address in St Cecillia Street.

“A thorough search was conducted in a Wendy House in the back yard. “A 9mm Norinco Star Pistol, and seven 9mm rounds of ammunition was found hidden in the base of the bed. “A 34-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and taken to Steenberg police station for detention. He will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court once charged.”