An out-of-control blaze in Betty’s Bay and Pringle Bay has resulted in the evacuation of some residents from their homes. Helicopters and a spotter plane were deployed to aid teams. Henk Kruger African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – More than 450 people have been left homeless after a fire ravaged about 100 informal structures in the Mbekweni Informal Settlement in Paarl earlier this week. This as another fire was being fought in the Betty’s Bay area on Wednesday.

Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela will today visit the fire victims in Paarl as the Drakenstein Municipality continues with mop-up operations in the area, clearing rubble and debris and providing interim aid to the victims.

The municipality said two firefighters from its local fire services were also admitted to Paarl Mediclinic and treated for smoke inhalation following firefighting efforts.

Meanwhile, in the greater Overberg area, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Sharon Bosch said one person died while a blaze engulfed areas around the R44 in Betty’s Bay. The cause of death could not be immediately confirmed and could not yet be linked to the fire.

“Cause of the fatality is currently unknown, SAPS and forensic services are investigating. We request the public to keep the communities of Betty’s Bay, Pringle Bay, Hangklip and surrounding rural area in their thoughts, it was a traumatic night full of uncertainty,” Bosch said.

Bosch said a R5 000 reward was offered for any information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect who discharged a flare in the Kogelbay Nature Reserve during the early hours of New Year's day.

The community reported that shortly after midnight a flare, or possibly two, were noted.

Anyone with information can contact the fire services 24-hour emergency control room at 028 312 2400 or email [email protected]

Bosch said every effort is being made to bring the fire that spread to Pringle Bay after strong winds continued to fan the flames throughout Wednesday night, under control.

A limited number of structures were affected by the fire and an assessment is under way, she added.

Yesterday morning numerous resources were deployed including a Working on Fire chopper, a spotter plane and a South African Air Force Oryx helicopter.

“Warnings and evacuations were done throughout the early hours of (yesterday) morning while firefighters braved high mountains and waves of fire.

"This was anticipated. However, the wind conditions were so adverse that avoiding the worst case scenarios were not preventable,” Bosch said.

Donations for the firefighters in Betty’s can be dropped off at the Crassula Hall, Betty’s Bay.