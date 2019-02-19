Gift of the Givers intervened in Makhanda last week, thinking this was the only region in the Eastern Cape requiring water on a temporary basis until infrastructure was repaired, which was expected to take five days. Photo: David Ritchie / African News Agency (ANA)

Caqpe Town – Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers says more than 50 000 people in 100 villages in Riebeek East, Amathole District (Queenstown), have been without water for several months. The organisation intervened in Makhanda last week, thinking this was the only region in the Eastern Cape requiring water on a temporary basis until infrastructure was repaired, which was expected to take five days.

“We have subsequently received calls from Riebeek East, Amathole District, where more than 50 000 people in 100 villages have been without water for several months (the prevalence of water-borne diseases is increasing), and from Chris Hani Municipality,” said the organisation.

The challenges in Eastern Cape are multiplying:

– Infrastructure repair of Johan Kleynhans Water Treatment Works only restored 25% of functionality. The east side of Makhanda still needs 7 megalitres of water a day.

– Engineers predict that the west side of Makhanda only has 10 days of water left.

– Water-stressed areas of Riebeek East, Amathole and Chris Hani require long-term intervention.

– Animals in the area are in need of fodder.

“Gift of the Givers is delivering bottled water to Makhanda and Riebeek East. Our drilling team, led by Dr Groenewald, has arrived in Grahamstown.

"Dr Groenewald is in consultation with several engineers and will soon survey the area to select sites for drilling. Animal fodder will be fetched from Howick for delivery to Makhanda. Multiple, small-scale rural emerging farmers are dependent on this fodder,” said the organisation.

The charity began delivery to Amathole yesterday.

“All forms of support from government, corporates, bottled water, fodder and fuel production companies, and the public in general will be most appreciated as the drought crisis in Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and Western Cape is expanding at an alarming rate, affecting man and animal.”

Gift of the Givers was actively involved in drought relief in all these provinces, having spent R160 million thus far.

Cape Times