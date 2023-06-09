50 days to go, SA ready for netball world cup in city

Cape Town is all set to welcome the world with just 50 days to go until the first centre pass of the Vitality Netball World Cup 2023. Final preparations are ramping up, along with excitement levels ahead of the best 16 nations in the world converging on the Mother City for 10 days of captivating netball action.

The Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 will take place from July 18 to August 6 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. While the 50-day countdown will be celebrated across the country, all eyes will be on Limpopo with the official Netball World Cup Trophy Tour arriving in the northernmost province of South Africa on Friday. The occasion will also be celebrated during a festive weekend at the Telkom Netball League, which resumes at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria on Friday.

Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 Board chairperson Patience Shikwambana said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the incredible journey we’ve been on in bringing the Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 to Cape Town. “What a great honour it is to host this prestigious event and with 50 days to go, it’s all systems go. “Our teams are working tirelessly to ensure this is an event that will leave an indelible mark on the sport of netball and on our nation. Our goal is to showcase not only the very best of netball talent from across the globe but also the best of what South Africa and the continent of Africa have to offer,” added Shikwambana.

Tournament director Priscilla Masisi said everything is on track to host a memorable first Netball World Cup on African soil. “We are heading into the final stretch of our preparations now and, while we are hard at work getting everything ready, the excitement is really palpable. It’s almost time to welcome the world and we can’t wait,” she said. For more information and details on tickets and travel packages, visit www.nwc2023.org.za