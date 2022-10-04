500 new Grade R teachers to be appointed in Western Cape

Cape Town - In the lead up to #WorldTeachersDay on Wednesday, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) announced it will permanently appoint 500 Grade R teachers next year. Education MEC David Maynier said they would offer up to 500 qualified Grade R teachers permanent posts with service benefits from 1 January 2023.

“This is part of our commitment to expanding access to Grade R and boosting early learning in the Western Cape. This is a major step forward and reflects the importance of Grade R as part of the Foundation Phase, which has been identified as a priority by our Department. Early Learning makes all the difference to a child’s later school grades, and we must make sure the basics are in place during this phase if we want to see improved results in later schooling years, particularly matric,” said Maynier. The offer applies to teachers who are already employed at a school in a subsidised Grade R position. These teachers must meet the required teaching qualification in order to be appointed as a Post Level 1 teacher. “The appointment of these teachers will cost approximately R321 million over the next three years, which is a significant additional investment into Grade R. It adds to the steps we have already taken to improve Foundation Phase outcomes, such as the additional time allocated to Reading and Maths to reverse learning losses from the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Maynier.

A detailed circular was sent to schools on September 27b 2022 outlining the requirements and process to be followed for the appointments. The teachers will be required to provide their documents for vetting, which must be uploaded to the appointment system by October 14 2022. “We are also in the process of exploring a qualification pathway that would allow under qualified Grade R practitioners to obtain the required qualifications for appointment. This move demonstrates our firm commitment to strengthening early learning in our province, and to supporting our teachers who play such a pivotal role in our children’s lives. The teachers of the Western Cape are our Department’s most valuable asset, and we must do all that we can to support them,” said Maynier. Cape Times