555 taxi-related crimes reported in Western Cape over 4 years

Cape Town - More than 500 taxi-related crimes including murders and attempted murders have been reported in the Western Cape in the past four years. This is according to the provincial department of mobility following a meeting with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and police following a recent fatal shooting.

Earlier this month Paarl Alliance Taxi Association (Pata) chairperson Siyabulela Mandyoli was shot dead at his home in Mbekweni. Pata is affiliated to the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association branch of the South African National Taxi Council. Just days later another taxi boss, affiliated with Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata), was killed in the same area.

Cata’s training officer, Charmaine Bailey, was also shot and killed while chairing a meeting at the organisation's Wynberg office in May. Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said his department was aware of some 555 taxi-related cases including murders and attempted murders committed between 2019 and 2022. “The minibus-taxi industry has over the years been marred by incessant incidents of violence stemming mainly from overtrading, the monopolisation of taxi routes, a proliferation of illegal operators, turf battles and route invasions. This has resulted in damage to property and the loss of human lives,” said Mackenzie.