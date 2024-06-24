6 killed in the worst crash involving pedestrians

In what has been described as a horror weekend on the Eastern Cape roads, 10 people were killed in crashes. Of those who lost their lives were six pedestrians, after a speeding BMW ploughed into them at about 11pm on Friday on the R61 near Port Edward.

According to provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose, this was possibly by far the worst accident involving pedestrians ever recorded in the province. “A BMW sedan was travelling from Mbizana direction with, allegedly, one male occupant, heading towards Port Edward while the six men were walking along the road. The driver knocked all six of them down. Five died on the scene, while the sixth man died on the way to OR Tambo and Adelaide Tambo Hospital in Mbizana. “The police were on the heels of the driver of the sedan as he abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene after the crash. The vehicle was towed to a police pound,” said Binqose.

He said the cause of the accident was unknown at this stage. Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said the suspect was arrested and expected to appear in the Mbizana Magistrate’s Court on Monday. A case of culpable homicide was opened for investigation following the incident.

Binqose also confirmed that four people were killed, including a police officer, after five vehicles were involved in a collision on the N2 near Kei Cuttings, near Butterworth. “It is alleged that the police van was trying to overtake when it collided with the sedan. Three more vehicles, including a fully loaded minibus taxi, then got involved in a secondary collision. All occupants of the fully loaded minibus taxi escaped unscathed. Other injured people were rushed to a hospital in Butterworth.

“It is also disturbing that this is the second accident involving a state vehicle. Earlier in the day, there was an accident involving a Correctional Services vehicle that had inmates and vehicles. “The MEC of Transport in the province, Mr Xolile Nqatha, has extended his condolences to the families of all deceased and wishes all those in hospital a speedy recovery. He is calling on all road users and pedestrians to be vigilant and cautious on the roads,” he said. Naidu said an incident involving an on-duty 39-year-old provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit member happened on Friday. “It is alleged that at about 6.50pm, five vehicles were involved in the accident, resulting in the deaths of four people aged between 28 and 68.

“Two other persons, aged 59 and 60, were taken to hospital with serious injuries. “At this stage, the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash are under investigation. A case of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving has been opened,” she said. Police are still looking for the next of kin of a 28-year-old woman who died in the crash. She was travelling from East London to Mthatha.