File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Police continue to make strides to control the commission of serious crimes in the Nyanga Policing Precinct. Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said positive results were yielded in the crime-ridden community when police nabbed six suspects in separate incidents for house robbery and rape.

Two suspects aged 19 and 23 are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court today following their arrest on a case of rape.

“The two and a third suspect who is yet to be arrested allegedly grabbed two friends, aged 14 and 16, while they were chatting at about 8pm on Monday night in Khetsha Street, Browns Farm.

“When the victims hesitated the suspects threatened them with a firearm and took them to a shack where they repeatedly raped them. After the ordeal the victims went to their homes and the matter was reported to the police. Further investigation led to the arrest of the two suspects,” said Malo.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, in a separate incident two suspects were nabbed for house robbery.

“Early (on Wednesday) two suspects aged 23 and 19 were arrested after they robbed a Plasma TV and DVD Player in Bristol Road, Browns Farm. The complainant was asleep when she heard a banging noise on her door and while checking two suspects, one armed entered the house and pointed her with a firearm and took the mentioned items,” said Malo.

The suspects are expected to make their first court appearance tomorrow.

Malo said in a similar incident a 21-year-old suspect aged 21 was arrested on Tuesday after he robbed a cellular phone at the weekend.

The incident occurred on Sunday at about 03:00 in Abonwabisi Street in Nyanga.

“The complainant was also asleep when she heard people forcing the burglar gate open and when they entered the house they demanded money and cellular telephones. The suspects fled and one of them was later arrested. The suspect is also linked to an armed robbery case where he robbed two cellular telephones from a victim who was walking in the same street,” said Malo.

CAPE TIMES