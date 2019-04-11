Supplied: Cape Town Museum of Childhood. Facebook

The true stories of six individuals who grew up during apartheid are the subject of a book to be launched by the Cape Town Museum of Childhood on World Book Day - April 23 - in collaboration with the Centre for Early Childhood Development. Untold Stories: Memories of Growing Up in a Different Era features the stories of Somamah Nkabi, Lumka Ndamase, Joan Broeknsha, Sipho Ndabambi, Tohira Kerrike and Sarah Miserolaure, launches in collaboration.

The six share their individual experiences from a personal and cultural perspective.

The book was developed by Cape Town artist and writer Dr Joanne Bloch, with photographs taken by Riaan van Niekerk.

Centre for Early Childhood director Eric Atmore said: “Our intention with this book is to remember what these individuals have been through, to honour them and to learn from their stories.

An expanded oral version of each story will be featured in the Cape Town Museum of Childhood.”

The museum - which aims to showcase the heritage of childhood and the role children play in society - has collaborated with youth-based non-profit organisation Project 021, which focuses on the performing arts. The museum offers “an interactive space... for children, families and communities to celebrate childhood, to gain insights into childhood and to learn about childhood heritage”.

Project 021 will be presenting these unique childhood stories in the form of a short stage production.

Those who wish to attend the launch - and get a free copy of the book - can email Najwah Mukadam at [email protected] by April 17. Seats are limited.

