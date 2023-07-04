6-year-old celebrates her birthday after heart surgery

A medical miracle for little Wanga Khumeleni, born with two serious heart defects that needed surgical repair, made it possible for her to celebrate her sixth birthday recently, just over two months since undergoing intricate heart surgery. According to paediatric cardiologist at Steve Biko Academic Hospital, Professor Lindy Mitchell, one in every 100 children are born with a significant heart defect.

In South Africa, around 12 000 children are born every year with a life-threatening heart problem, she said. Wanga’s father, Takalani Khumeleni, described his daughter as someone with “a big personality for such a little person”. “She is our only child for now, and she is a wonder to us every day,” he said.

It came as a shock to the family from Olievenhoutbosch when doctors discovered that their daughter had a heart murmur. They were referred to Steve Biko Academic Hospital, where Wanga was seen by a team led by Mitchell. Mitchell said: “Little Wanga was born with two serious heart defects that needed surgical repair. While many adult heart problems can only be managed, the majority of children’s heart defects can fortunately be repaired, leaving the child with a normal quality of life, life expectancy, and future. While the problem of heart disease in children is huge, the number of specialists available to treat them is unfortunately very small. In the state sector, the waiting time for her operations was at least six months.”

Mitchell helped the family apply for assistance from the private sector so her operation could happen sooner. With the help of the Netcare Foundation and the Maboneng Foundation, which co-ordinates funding for life-saving operations for children with congenital heart defects, cardiothoracic surgeons Dr Erich Schürmann and Dr Hendrick Mamorare of the Maboneng Heart and Lung Institute, paediatric cardiologist Dr Janine Meares and anaesthetist Dr Krishnee Naidoo, gave their time and expertise pro bono to perform Wanga’s heart operation. The theatre costs and hospital care were covered by the Netcare Foundation and Netcare Sunninghill Hospital in Johannesburg.

“It is a huge relief for us that our daughter’s operation was a success. Just a few days later, Wanga was discharged from hospital, and we could take her home. Not long after, she was able to return to school and play with her friends. We are so thankful to all the doctors and nurses who looked after our daughter and the organisations that made it possible,” said Takalani Khumeleni. Netcare’s general manager for emergency, trauma, transplant and CSI, Mande Toubkin, added that there were many other children who were born with life-limiting conditions requiring highly resourced intensive medical procedures. “Working together through initiatives such as this, health care can reach more children and make the world of difference to their lives, and those of their families, for the future,” she said.