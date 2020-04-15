600 Eerste River residents fight for access to seven taps in road

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – Seven taps shared among a farming community of around 600 residents has led to physical fights as they jostle for access to water and sanitation services amid the Covid-19 outbreak. Water from the seven taps, located along a main road, is also used for the Ithemba Small Farmers Association crops and livestock. Ithemba farmers have lived and farmed on the provincial Department of Human Settlements’ land in the vicinity of Old Faure Road, Eerste River, for more than 25 years. The farmers were mainly unemployed and from surrounding areas. The department attempted to evict residents in 2009, but after a long process of negotiation, the parties settled the court proceedings.

Sophia Scholtz-Kearney, on behalf of Ithemba Small Farmers, said that during the 21-day lockdown, residents living on the farm were now especially making use of the seven taps.

“Due to Covid-19, the residents are asked to practice social distancing. However, this is difficult if there is no water accessible to the private homes.

“This is causing a strain on the community, as people are constantly fighting over water. In addition to that, we are farmers, therefore we need water to supply to our livestock and our plantations,” Scholtz-Kearney said.

She said residents lined up with 5-litre buckets and others travelled to the water points in trucks, filling up buckets and tanks.

“There are lines every day. No one is regulating the distribution of the water.”

She said some residents had resorted to illegal water connections.

Human Settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers said that after the court action, the department had entered into a mediation process to address the matter of access to the land.

“This process is still ongoing,” Simmers said.

He admitted that the residents of the property had limited access to water.

“This limitation is due to the occupiers illegally using municipal tap water for small-scale agricultural activities.

“This is in contravention of municipal by-laws. This property forms part of the Southern Corridor Housing Project and the development plan for this site is in an advanced stage,” Simmers said.

Mayco member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg said according to their statistics, the City had provided 14 taps and 145 portable flush toilets to the settlement.

“The City’s Informal Settlements Basic Services provides basic communal water and sanitation services to residents of informal settlements, and not to individual informal or formal households. This area is classified as small farmers.”

There was no record of a formal request for extra services, Limberg said.

Cape Times