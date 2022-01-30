61-year-old man survives heatstroke on Lion’s head
CAPE TOWN - A heatstroke resulted in a 61-year-old man being airlifted by emergency medical personnel from Lion’s Head on Sunday morning.
ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said “it is suspected that the man suffered heat stroke and started having seizures”.
“At approximately 10:38 am on Sunday, paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene near the first ladder at Lion’s Head. They found rescuers already attending to the man and assisted with treatment.
“He was in a serious condition. It is suspected that the man suffered heat stroke and started having seizures.
“Skymed’s emergency medical helicopter was activated to airlift the man to hospital.”
ER24 had previously advised that high temperatures and dry air could cause dehydration and allergy-related breathing issues, “especially if you are unaccustomed to them”.
The medical service provider also cautioned anyone hiking or taking part in outdoor activities to ensure that they are well hydrated and rested often.
They also advise keeping an eye out for weather alerts and severe temperatures and to rather avoid strenuous exercise during hot days.
“There are different grades/degrees of dehydration, and not all these signs have to be present. The more severe cases will have more of the signs.”
Heat-related injuries present in four categories:
Heat cramps (mild).
Heat cramps (intermediate).
Heat exhaustion and
Heatstroke (severe).
An adult suffering from dehydration will experience:
Extreme thirst,
Less frequent urination,
Dark-coloured urine,
Fatigue,
Dizziness, and
Confusion
Cape Times