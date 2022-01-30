61-year-old man survives heatstroke on Lion’s head

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said “it is suspected that the man suffered heat stroke and started having seizures”.

CAPE TOWN - A heatstroke resulted in a 61-year-old man being airlifted by emergency medical personnel from Lion’s Head on Sunday morning.

“At approximately 10:38 am on Sunday, paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene near the first ladder at Lion’s Head. They found rescuers already attending to the man and assisted with treatment.

“He was in a serious condition. It is suspected that the man suffered heat stroke and started having seizures.

“Skymed’s emergency medical helicopter was activated to airlift the man to hospital.”